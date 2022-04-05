Sfmg LLC Buys Shares of 2,931 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959,247 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,278,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $435,461,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,170,000 after buying an additional 3,580,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 23.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,998,000 after buying an additional 1,903,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $5,404,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $126,990.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 635,585 shares of company stock valued at $57,204,925. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

SCHW stock opened at $82.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $63.46 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.68.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

