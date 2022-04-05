Sfmg LLC Invests $233,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $42,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on D. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Shares of D opened at $85.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.94 and its 200-day moving average is $77.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

