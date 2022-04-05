Sfmg LLC Trims Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sfmg LLC cut its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.9% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,346 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $2,798,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.3% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 66,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $66.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.47. The stock has a market cap of $206.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 476.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $48.26 and a 52 week high of $67.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

