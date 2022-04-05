Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 560 ($7.34) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 7.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SHB. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.18) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 630 ($8.26) to GBX 650 ($8.52) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.51) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 635 ($8.33).

Shaftesbury stock opened at GBX 602.50 ($7.90) on Tuesday. Shaftesbury has a 52-week low of GBX 528 ($6.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 668.50 ($8.77). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 594.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 611.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

