Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at Lake Street Capital

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Lake Street Capital from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shapeways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
NYSE SHPW opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.97. Shapeways has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81.
About Shapeways (Get Rating)
Shapeways Inc is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc, formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.
