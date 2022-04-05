Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at Lake Street Capital

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPWGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Lake Street Capital from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shapeways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE SHPW opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.97. Shapeways has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHPW. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Shapeways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,775,000. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shapeways by 1,133.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 629,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 578,261 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Shapeways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shapeways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Shapeways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shapeways Inc is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc, formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

