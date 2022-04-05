Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) PT Lowered to $5.00

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2022

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPWGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shapeways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Shapeways from $12.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

NYSE SHPW opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.97. Shapeways has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $12.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHPW. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shapeways during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,775,000. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Shapeways by 1,133.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 629,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 578,261 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shapeways during the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shapeways during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Shapeways during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shapeways (Get Rating)

Shapeways Inc is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc, formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Shapeways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shapeways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.