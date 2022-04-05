Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.60

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.60 and last traded at $31.27, with a volume of 160616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.23.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0791 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJR. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 126.3% during the third quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 89,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 36.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,836,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,944,000 after buying an additional 2,633,262 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the third quarter valued at $90,844,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

