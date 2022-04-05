SHIELD Achieves Market Capitalization of $115,417.58 (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $115,417.58 and $2.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,999.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,317.61 or 0.07372559 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.15 or 0.00267011 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $357.06 or 0.00793481 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00095015 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00013051 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $216.17 or 0.00480379 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007087 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.90 or 0.00362007 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

