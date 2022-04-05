Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Shares Gap Down to $34.03

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.03, but opened at $33.18. Shinhan Financial Group shares last traded at $33.13, with a volume of 640 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Shinhan Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average of $32.29.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 18.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,049,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,443,000 after acquiring an additional 16,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 27,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:SHG)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

