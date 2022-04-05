Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for H&T Group (LON:HAT)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of LON HAT opened at GBX 345 ($4.52) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 300.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 289.38. The company has a market cap of £137.53 million and a PE ratio of 22.63. H&T Group has a 52-week low of GBX 243.70 ($3.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 355 ($4.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 8.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from H&T Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. H&T Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

