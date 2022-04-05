SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Trading 8.3% Higher

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.35. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SIGNA Sports United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSU. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,082,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at about $823,000. Finally, SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,400,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU)

SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.

