SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Trading 8.3% Higher

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.35. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SIGNA Sports United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95.
About SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU)
SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.
