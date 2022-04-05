Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Receives $56.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Signify from €55.00 ($60.44) to €56.00 ($61.54) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of Signify stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822. Signify has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.38.

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

