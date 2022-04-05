Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Receives $56.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPYGet Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Signify from €55.00 ($60.44) to €56.00 ($61.54) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of Signify stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822. Signify has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.38.

About Signify (Get Rating)

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

