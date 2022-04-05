Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.80. 11,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.02 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.87. Silvercorp Metals has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $6.72.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $59.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 15.89%. On average, analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,587,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,482,000 after purchasing an additional 924,795 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,081,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 783,808 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 994,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 642,514 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 961.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 648,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 587,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 953.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 449,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 406,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

