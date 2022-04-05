Simplify Exchange Traded Funds (TSE:PINK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Stock analysts at Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Simplify Exchange Traded Funds (TSE:PINKGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

