Simulations Plus (SLP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Simulations Plus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SLP opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 105.49 and a beta of 0.27. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $70.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $735,047.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $539,924.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,827 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the third quarter valued at $309,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 78.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 18.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

