Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sinotruk (Hong Kong) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th.

Shares of Sinotruk (Hong Kong) stock opened at $64.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.93. Sinotruk has a 1 year low of $68.94 and a 1 year high of $105.25.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of heavy duty trucks (HDTs), medium-heavy duty trucks, light duty trucks (LDTs), buses, and related parts and components in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Heavy Duty Trucks, Light Duty Trucks, Engines, and Finance.

