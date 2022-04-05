SIRIN LABS Token (SRN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7,552.00

SIRIN LABS Token (SRN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. One SIRIN LABS Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SIRIN LABS Token has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SIRIN LABS Token has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $7,552.00 worth of SIRIN LABS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00037134 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00108190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SIRIN LABS Token Profile

SRN is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. SIRIN LABS Token’s total supply is 572,166,104 coins and its circulating supply is 491,820,906 coins. SIRIN LABS Token’s official Twitter account is @SIRINLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIRIN LABS Token’s official website is www.sirinlabs.com . The Reddit community for SIRIN LABS Token is /r/SirinLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sirin Labs is a company known as the developer of SOLARIN, an ultra-secure mobile phone. The SirinLabs team decided to make one more step toward the security of personal gadgets and create the first blockchain smartphone. “

Buying and Selling SIRIN LABS Token

