Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Lifted to “Positive” at OTR Global

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

SKX traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.41. 2,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,754. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $3,684,093.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $985,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593 over the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 8,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

