SkinCoin Price Tops $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (SKIN)

SkinCoin (SKIN) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SkinCoin has a total market cap of $154,605.63 and approximately $31,210.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SkinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

SkinCoin Profile

SKIN is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

