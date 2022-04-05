Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Skylight Health Group posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Skylight Health Group.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mackie upgraded shares of Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Skylight Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

SLHG stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 297,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,756. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.00. Skylight Health Group has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $48.13 million and a P/E ratio of -4.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLHG. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skylight Health Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skylight Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skylight Health Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 32,084 shares during the period. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Skylight Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

