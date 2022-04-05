SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th.

SLR Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 97.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.9%.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.74.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SLR Investment by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 24,482 shares in the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLR Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.