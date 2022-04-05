Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 26th.

SND stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. Smart Sand has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.42.

Smart Sand ( NASDAQ:SND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 40.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smart Sand will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smart Sand news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $156,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Douglas Young sold 24,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $80,510.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,008 shares of company stock worth $414,029 over the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Smart Sand by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Smart Sand by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smart Sand by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

