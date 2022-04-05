Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.700-$-0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.11 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.180 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.25.

NYSE:SMAR traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.10. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $41.65 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.62 per share, for a total transaction of $496,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $107,020.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,863 shares of company stock worth $2,322,017 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 267.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

