Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,442 ($18.91) price target on the stock.

SN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.30) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,685 ($22.10) to GBX 1,670 ($21.90) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($24.13) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,691.40 ($22.18).

Shares of SN opened at GBX 1,230.50 ($16.14) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.08. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of GBX 1,151.50 ($15.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,601.50 ($21.00). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,239.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,267.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

