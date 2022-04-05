Solarvest BioEnergy (CVE:SVS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (CVE:SVS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 83852 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$5.81 million and a P/E ratio of -2.35.

Solarvest BioEnergy Company Profile (CVE:SVS)

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc engages in the development of algal-based production systems to produce natural based green commercial products in Canada and internationally. The company provides human nutrition products, including omega-3; and pharmaceutical ingredients for human health comprising cannabinoids in algae and bone morphogenetic protein for the treatment of repairing bone fractures.

