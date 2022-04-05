Solrise Finance Hits 24 Hour Volume of $687,556.00 (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Solrise Finance has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Solrise Finance has a market capitalization of $11.43 million and approximately $687,556.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00048470 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,458.61 or 0.07513476 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,862.85 or 0.99632386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00047060 BTC.

Solrise Finance Coin Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 999,629,825 coins and its circulating supply is 67,546,795 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

