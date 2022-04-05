Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Receives $11.98 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.98.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sonendo from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sonendo in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

Sonendo stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.56. 3,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,242. Sonendo has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.22). Research analysts forecast that Sonendo will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonendo Company Profile

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

