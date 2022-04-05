Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Sonoco Products by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,807 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Sonoco Products by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Sonoco Products by 19,611.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

SON stock opened at $62.57 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $54.34 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.61, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.99.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -211.76%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Sonoco Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.