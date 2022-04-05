Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Trading Up 12.4%

Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Rating) shares were up 12.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 293 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.
The company has a current ratio of 12.14, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66.
About Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG)
