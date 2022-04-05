Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Trading Up 12.4%

Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Rating) shares were up 12.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 293 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

The company has a current ratio of 12.14, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66.

Get Sow Good alerts:

About Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG)

Sow Good, Inc is an oil and natural gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sow Good Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sow Good and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.