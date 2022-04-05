Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.69

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.69 and traded as high as $16.41. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 21,615 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.0632 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

