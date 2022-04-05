SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 240,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,263,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Acas LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 677.9% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,527,000 after purchasing an additional 82,816 shares in the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $349.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $343.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.23. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $322.68 and a 52 week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

