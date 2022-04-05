SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $47.24

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.24 and last traded at $47.24, with a volume of 4695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.32.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.77.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHM. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 176,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.