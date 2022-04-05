Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SPPI. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.42.

SPPI opened at $1.40 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $248.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.15.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,531,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,559,000 after buying an additional 336,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,894,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after buying an additional 6,763,746 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,984,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 2,906,421 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 632.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,916,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

