Spectrum (SPT) Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Spectrum (SPT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Spectrum has a total market cap of $16,898.36 and $1,386.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.34 or 0.00268174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00012982 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001477 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

