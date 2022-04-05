Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.83.
SFM has been the subject of several research reports. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,166 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $316,772.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $121,479.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,552,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.35. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $34.97.
Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.
