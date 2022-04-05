St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,767 at Barclays

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 1,765 ($23.15) to GBX 1,767 ($23.17) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.30) to GBX 1,600 ($20.98) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,610 ($21.11) to GBX 1,680 ($22.03) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.03) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,626.33 ($21.33).

STJ stock opened at GBX 1,455.50 ($19.09) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,742.50 ($22.85). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,444.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,538.26. The stock has a market cap of £7.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 40.41 ($0.53) dividend. This is a boost from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.55. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is currently 1.17%.

In other news, insider Andrew Croft acquired 134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,464 ($19.20) per share, with a total value of £1,961.76 ($2,572.80). Also, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 29,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.79), for a total transaction of £380,441.60 ($498,939.80).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

