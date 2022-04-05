Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives $590.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $590.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 590 ($7.74) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($6.95) to GBX 580 ($7.61) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.48) to GBX 600 ($7.87) in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

SCBFY stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.36. The stock had a trading volume of 35,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,455. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $16.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.07.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

