Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives $590.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2022

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFYGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $590.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 590 ($7.74) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($6.95) to GBX 580 ($7.61) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.48) to GBX 600 ($7.87) in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

SCBFY stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.36. The stock had a trading volume of 35,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,455. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $16.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.07.

Standard Chartered Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

