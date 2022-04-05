STASIS EURO Hits Market Capitalization of $135.74 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $135.74 million and approximately $14.64 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00002336 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00037229 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00107590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.