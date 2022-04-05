State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in FTI Consulting by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

In other FTI Consulting news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $616,544.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $146,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FCN. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $156.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.45. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.50 and a 52-week high of $160.35.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $676.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile (Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.