State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Shares of SIGI opened at $88.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.82. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.81 and a 12-month high of $92.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.33.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $867.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.40 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

