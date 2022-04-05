State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 400 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SKX shares. Wedbush raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. OTR Global cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg acquired 28,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $985,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $3,684,093.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average is $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.33. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

