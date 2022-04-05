State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 46.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 547,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $3,185,715.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $101,242.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $141.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.58. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.00 and a 52 week high of $157.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.85 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.45%.

CHH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

