State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Primerica by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 265,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,629,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Primerica by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 75,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Primerica by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $134.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.10. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.41. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.82 million. Primerica had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 22.89%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRI shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.57.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

