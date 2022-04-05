State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 43,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

In related news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $59,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $77,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.95. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $43.45.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Rayonier Profile (Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.