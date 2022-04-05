State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases Shares of 55,500 Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KRG opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average is $21.54. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is -245.16%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

