State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 533 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $18,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,615,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,343,837,000 after acquiring an additional 446,005 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,192,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,617 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,537,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,150 shares during the period. Third Point LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,687,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,494,000 after buying an additional 16,819 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,122,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,874,000 after buying an additional 698,060 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.77 and a quick ratio of 11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 90.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

