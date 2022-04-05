State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 7,614 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,428,704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $126,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 27.2% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 43,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 113.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 44,048 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 40,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $546,000. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

NYSE VZ opened at $52.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $220.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

