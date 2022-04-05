State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 4,004 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $18,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,583,000 after acquiring an additional 195,288 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,094,000 after purchasing an additional 402,779 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,571,000 after buying an additional 446,011 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,322,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,680,000 after buying an additional 37,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,286,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,130,000 after buying an additional 278,290 shares during the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $86.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.25 and a 200 day moving average of $79.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

