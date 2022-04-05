State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 702 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $12,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.86.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total value of $6,717,741.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total transaction of $3,301,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,710 shares of company stock valued at $25,774,825. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $154.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $111.34 and a 12 month high of $157.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.94. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

About AmerisourceBergen (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.