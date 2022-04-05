State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,998 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $11,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,522,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,701,000 after purchasing an additional 579,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,795,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,347,000 after purchasing an additional 578,369 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,603,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,354,000 after purchasing an additional 415,338 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,198,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,314,000 after purchasing an additional 115,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,713,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

In related news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $627,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.93.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

